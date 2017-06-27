Here’s the best way to watch Southern Miss, C-USA football games on Twitter

Some Southern Miss fans cringe about the idea of watching football games this season on Twitter, but I've likely found the best way to do so and you won't have to fumble with your smart phone or tablet.
Twitter's new TV app should provide fans a user-friendly experience.
There will be four Southern Miss football games that will be live-streamed this season on Twitter through a new digital network, Stadium.
The new network is set to debut this summer following the merger of American Sports Network, Campus Insiders and 120 Sports.
All of Stadium's content will be live-streamed for free on Twitter, including some fairly big games featuring Conference USA programs like Houston-UTSA and North Carolina-Old Dominion.
The four USM games that will be shown on Stadium this year are:
▪ 6 p.m., Sept. 9 – Southern University at Southern Miss
▪ 6 p.m., Oct. 14 – UTEP at Southern Miss
▪ 6 p.m., Oct. 21 – Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
▪ 1:30 p.m., Nov. 25 – Southern Miss at Marshall
The easiest way to watch the games on TV is to use Twitter's TV app, which is available on on a handful of set-top box devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One and Apple TV.
The Twitter app showed up on Roku in May and it's an attractive option to watch all of Twitter's increasing number of living-streaming options on your TV. You don't even have to set up a Twitter account. You just download, open up the app and all live streams are listed on the main page.
I've used the app on a couple of instances and the stream is flawless with a high definition picture.
On the Roku Twitter app, you can watch the live stream in tandem with the Twitter discussion. You can also back out of the Twitter feed and watch the stream in full-screen mode.
The Twitter TV app is not that different than what you'd find with the Watch ESPN app, only simpler. There's no need for a cable subscription or a Twitter account.
Roku is my set-top box of choice. Prices range from $30 for the Roku Express to $130 for the Roku 4.
Stadium will also be available through some cable outfits, including Sling TV, and through Sinclair-owned TV stations.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
