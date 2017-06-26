Baseball America tabs Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner as top freshman

Southern Miss outfielder Matt Wallner added another honor to his long list of awards from his freshman season on Monday.
Wallner was named the Baseball America Freshman of the Year after batting .336 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs this season. He set USM freshman records for homers and RBIs.
The native of Forest Lake, Minn., now has two Freshman of the Year honors after being named National Freshman Hitter of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Association.
He was also named Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game/Rawlings.
“What a tremendous honor for what Matt accomplished during his freshman season for us,” USM coach Scott Berry said in a press release. “There are a lot of great freshman players across the country and for Matt to be recognized as Freshman of the Year is a true honor.”
Wallner was also recognized as one of the top players regardless of class, receiving first-team All-American honors from D1Baseball.com and the NCBWA. He received second-team selections from Baseball America and Perfect Game/Rawlings.
The 6-foot-5 Wallner also made nine appearances as a pitcher, registering a 1.84 ERA in 14 2/3 innings. He had three saves, striking out 15 and walking seven.
Wallner is currently with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in North Carolina as a member of the 28-man roster. He is hitless in three at-bats, has two walks, has scored twice and has one RBI.
USM provided a list of Wallner's postseason honors:
▪ Second Team All-Conference USA
▪ C-USA All-Freshman Team
▪ C-USA Freshman of the Year
▪ C-USA All-Tournament Team
▪ Baseball America Freshman of the Year
▪ NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year
▪ D1Baseball.com All-American (first team)
▪ NCBWA All-American (first team)
▪ Baseball America All-American (second team)
▪ Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American (second team)
▪ ABCA/Rawlings All-American (third team)
▪ Baseball America Freshman All-American (first team)
▪ Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American
▪ NCBWA Freshman All-American (frist team)
▪ ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region (first team)
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments