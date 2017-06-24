Southern Miss’ Kirk McCarty makes it official with Indians

Southern Miss pitching ace Kirk McCarty is officially a member of the Cleveland Indians organization.
McCarty confirmed to the Sun Herald that he signed with the Indians on Saturday after he was made the 222nd overall selection in the seventh round of the MLB Draft.
The left-hander leaves behind quite the legacy at USM with a record of 22-4 in three seasons.
As a junior, McCarty finished 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 games. He struck out 103 and walked 22 in 99 2/3 innings.
He helped lead the Golden Eagles to a program record in wins this season with final mark of 50-16. The team also hosted its first NCAA regional since 2003.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments