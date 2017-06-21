Southern Miss’ Hayden Roberts signs with Rockies

Southern Miss has lost another pitcher to professional baseball.
USM junior right-hander Hayden Roberts has signed with the Colorado Rockies after being picked in the 34th round of the MLB Draft last week.
Roberts has already been assigned to the Grand Junction (Colo.) Rockies, the team's rookie league affiliate.
Roberts began the USM season in the weekend rotation, but was moved to the bullpen late in the year and thrived as a reliever.
Roberts finished 5-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 20 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 86, walked 27 and had one save.
USM junior right-hander Taylor Braley plans to sign with the Miami Marlins. Junior left-hander Kirk McCarty has yet to announce a decision on whether he plans to sign with the Cleveland Indians after being drafted in the seventh round last week.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments