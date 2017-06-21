Taylor Braley of Southern Miss welcomes Hunter Slater to the dugout after scoring against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5, 2017.
Southern Miss

June 21, 2017

Southern Miss’ Taylor Braley decides to sign with Marlins

Taylor Braley has decided to bring his Southern Miss baseball career to a close.

Braley announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has decided to forego his senior season at USM and sign with the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins drafted Braley as a pitcher in the sixth round of last week's MLB Draft, the highest selection of a Golden Eagle since Biloxi's B.A. Vollmuth was made a third round selection by the Oakland A's in 2011. Braley was the 179th overall selection, which had a slot value of $253,800.

Braley became one of college baseball's top two-way players as a junior. He hit .313 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs as a third baseman/DH.

As a pitcher, Braley was 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances, including 13 starts.

USM appears to have a quality replacement for Braley at third base in Mississippi State transfer Luke Reynolds, who hit .304 as a sophomore at MSU in 2015.

Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss

Southern Miss beat Charlotte 6-5 Saturday to stay alive in the C-USA tournament in Biloxi.

