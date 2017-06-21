Southern Miss’ Taylor Braley decides to sign with Marlins

Taylor Braley has decided to bring his Southern Miss baseball career to a close.
Braley announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has decided to forego his senior season at USM and sign with the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins drafted Braley as a pitcher in the sixth round of last week's MLB Draft, the highest selection of a Golden Eagle since Biloxi's B.A. Vollmuth was made a third round selection by the Oakland A's in 2011. Braley was the 179th overall selection, which had a slot value of $253,800.
Braley became one of college baseball's top two-way players as a junior. He hit .313 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs as a third baseman/DH.
As a pitcher, Braley was 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances, including 13 starts.
USM appears to have a quality replacement for Braley at third base in Mississippi State transfer Luke Reynolds, who hit .304 as a sophomore at MSU in 2015.
