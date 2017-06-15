Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner slides safely into second with a steal as South Alabama's Drew LaBounty's tags during the fifth inning of their NCAA Regional baseball game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on June 4.
June 15, 2017

Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner, Taylor Braley pick up more All-American honors

By Patrick Magee

Matt Wallner's sensational freshman season at Southern Miss received more national recognition on Thursday.

The outfielder/pitcher from Forest Lake, Minn., was named a First-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com and his junior teammate, Taylor Braley, was named to the second-team squad.

Wallner, who was also named the NCBWA National Freshman Hitter of the Year earlier this week, finished the 2017 season with a .336 batting average, 19 homers and 63 RBIs.

Braley was named to the utility spot on the second team after batting .313 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs. On the mound, Braley was 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts).

Wallner was also named Thursday to the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American Second Team.

USM right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin, a right-hander, was placed on the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American First Team after going 10-2 with eight saves with a 2.38 ERA in 29 appearances.

Braley made the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-American squad as a utility player.

Patrick Magee

