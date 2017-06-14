Rockies select Southern Miss’ Hayden Roberts in MLB Draft

Southern Miss redshirt junior right-hander Hayden Roberts became the fourth Golden Eagle to be selected in this year's MLB Draft.
Roberts was picked by the Colorado Rockies in the 34th round on Wednesday, making him the 1,016th selection overall.
Roberts began the season as a starting pitcher, but proved more effective out of the bullpen late the season. He finished 5-2 with a 4.30 ERA and one save in 20 appearances, including 10 starts. He also had 86 strikeouts and 27 walks in 73 1/3 innings.
Roberts is a native of Irvington, Alabama.
Three other Golden Eagles have been drafted – junior pitcher/3B Taylor Braley (Marlins), junior pitcher Kirk McCarty (Indians) and senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux (Tigers).
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments