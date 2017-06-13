Indians select Southern Miss’ Kirk McCarty in MLB Draft

Southern Miss junior left-hander Kirk McCarty was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday.
McCarty, who was the 222nd selection overall, has been the USM staff ace the last two seasons. As a junior, he finished 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 games. He struck out 103 and walked 22.
McCarty is a combined 22-4 through three years at USM. He finished 8-1 as a sophomore with a 3.15 ERA.
Fellow Golden Eagle Taylor Braley, a teammate of McCarty's at Oak Grove High School, was selected in the sixth round by the Miami Marlins.
