Southern Miss pitcher Kirk McCarty tosses toward home against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5.
Southern Miss pitcher Kirk McCarty tosses toward home against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File
Southern Miss pitcher Kirk McCarty tosses toward home against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Southern Miss

June 13, 2017 3:44 PM

Indians select Southern Miss’ Kirk McCarty in MLB Draft

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Southern Miss junior left-hander Kirk McCarty was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

McCarty, who was the 222nd selection overall, has been the USM staff ace the last two seasons. As a junior, he finished 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 games. He struck out 103 and walked 22.

McCarty is a combined 22-4 through three years at USM. He finished 8-1 as a sophomore with a 3.15 ERA.

Fellow Golden Eagle Taylor Braley, a teammate of McCarty's at Oak Grove High School, was selected in the sixth round by the Miami Marlins.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC 5:00

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC
Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath 1:51

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath
Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:44

Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss

View More Video

Sports Videos