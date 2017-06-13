Marlins select Southern Miss’ Taylor Braley in MLB Draft

Southern Miss junior third baseman/pitcher Taylor Braley was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
The Miami Marlins selected Braley as a right-handed pitcher after he went 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances this season. He struck out 78 and walked 22 in 82 innings.
Braley, who has a fastball that reaches the mid-90’s, is the first USM player selected in this year's draft.
The former Oak Grove standout also made a huge impact at the plate, batting .313 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs.
Braley is the highest USM draft pick since B.A. Vollmuth was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Oakland Athletics.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
