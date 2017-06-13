Matt Wallner of Southern Miss hits a double at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 27.
Matt Wallner of Southern Miss hits a double at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 27. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File
Matt Wallner of Southern Miss hits a double at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 27. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Southern Miss

June 13, 2017 11:03 AM

Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner picks up top freshman national honor

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

Southern Miss star outfielder Matt Wallner was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Freshman Hitter of the Year on Tuesday.

Wallner, the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, hit .336 for the Golden Eagles, while setting school freshman records with 19 home runs and 63 runs batted in.

The outfielder also added 14 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases, helping Southern Miss post a school-record 50-16 overall mark and finish first in the 2017 Conference USA standings with a 25-5 mark.

Wallner was also named Baseball America second-team All-American and will join the USA Baseball Collegiate Team Training Camp to compete for a spot on this summer’s 24-man roster.

The NCBWA also honored St. John’s right-hander Sean Mooney as the National Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He was 8-2 with a 1.71 ERA in 16 appearances.

Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

Southern Miss freshman outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner has become an immediate star in Hattiesburg. - Video courtesy Southern Miss

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC

View More Video

Sports Videos