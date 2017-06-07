Southern Miss running back Ito Smith uses a stiff arm to escape grasp of a Marshall defender, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith uses a stiff arm to escape grasp of a Marshall defender, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file

Southern Miss

June 07, 2017 3:12 PM

C-USA announces Southern Miss football TV schedule

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

You can finally set your DVRs for the upcoming Southern Miss football season.

Conference USA announced its preliminary TV schedule for the 2017 season on Wednesday.

Southern Miss will have four games broadcast on Stadium, which was formerly ASN and Campus Insiders.

In addition to having its Sept. 2 opener against Kentucky televised on CBS Sports Network, the Sept. 9 game against Southern, Oct. 14 game against UTEP, Oct. 21 game at Louisiana Tech and Nov. 25 game at Marshall will all be broadcast on Stadium.

Should the Golden Eagles make it to the C-USA Championship Game on Dec. 2, it will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Southern Miss football schedule

Date

Opponent (TV)

Time

Sept. 2

Kentucky (CBSSN)

3 p.m.

Sept. 9

Southern (Stadium)

6 p.m.

Sept. 16

At Louisiana-Monroe

TBA

Sept. 30

North Texas

TBA

Oct. 7

At UTSA

TBA

Oct. 14

UTEP (Stadium)

6 p.m.

Oct. 21

At Louisiana Tech (Stadium)

6 p.m.

Oct. 28

UAB

TBA

Nov. 4

At Tennessee

TBA

Nov. 11

At Rice

TBA

Nov. 18

Charlotte

TBA

Nov. 25

At Marshall (Stadium)

1:30 p.m.

