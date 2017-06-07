C-USA announces Southern Miss football TV schedule

You can finally set your DVRs for the upcoming Southern Miss football season.
Conference USA announced its preliminary TV schedule for the 2017 season on Wednesday.
Southern Miss will have four games broadcast on Stadium, which was formerly ASN and Campus Insiders.
In addition to having its Sept. 2 opener against Kentucky televised on CBS Sports Network, the Sept. 9 game against Southern, Oct. 14 game against UTEP, Oct. 21 game at Louisiana Tech and Nov. 25 game at Marshall will all be broadcast on Stadium.
Should the Golden Eagles make it to the C-USA Championship Game on Dec. 2, it will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Southern Miss football schedule
Date
Opponent (TV)
Time
Sept. 2
Kentucky (CBSSN)
3 p.m.
Sept. 9
Southern (Stadium)
6 p.m.
Sept. 16
At Louisiana-Monroe
TBA
Sept. 30
North Texas
TBA
Oct. 7
At UTSA
TBA
Oct. 14
UTEP (Stadium)
6 p.m.
Oct. 21
At Louisiana Tech (Stadium)
6 p.m.
Oct. 28
UAB
TBA
Nov. 4
At Tennessee
TBA
Nov. 11
At Rice
TBA
Nov. 18
Charlotte
TBA
Nov. 25
At Marshall (Stadium)
1:30 p.m.
