Collegiate Baseball honors Matt Wallner

Southern Miss outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner was named Wednesday to Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-American Team on Wednesday.
This is the third-straight season a Southern Miss player has earned this honor. Nick Sandlin won it last year, while Taylor Braley took the award in 2015.
The Forest Lake, Minn. native set school freshmen records for home runs (19) and RBIs (63). The 6-foot-5 Golden Eagle also added 14 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases.
Wallner also had a .463 on base percentage and a .655 slugging percentage for a Golden Eagle squad that won a school-record 50 games. In 66 games, Wallner had 26 multiple-hit games and knocked in two-or-more runs a team-high tying 18 times. Wallner registered a 12-game hitting streak during the season.
Defensively, Wallner made just two errors in 131 fielding chances for a .985 percentage in the outfield, while also posting a 2-0 record with a 1.84 earned run average over nine appearances on the mound. Over 14 2/3 innings, Wallner allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits with seven walks and 15 strikeouts.
Wallner is currently out for the USA Baseball Collegiate Team Training Camp roster.
