June 05, 2017 1:15 PM

Former Southern Miss QB Austin Davis signs with new NFL team

By Patrick Magee

Former Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis has a new home in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they have signed Davis, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks were considering signing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but instead decided to go with the less experienced Davis.

The Seahawks released former BYU quarterback Jake Heaps to make room for Davis, who has five seasons in the NFL.

Davis was cut by the Browns prior to the 2016 season, but was picked up by the Broncos to serve as the team's third quarterback.

Davis spent his first three seasons with the St. Louis Rams and saw the most action in 2014. He played in 10 games, including eight starts, that season. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,001 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Davis was a four-year starter at USM, leading the Golden Eagles to a 12-2 record and a Conference USA title in 2011.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

