Heavy rain washes out Saturday’s games in Hattiesburg Regional

Day 2 of the Hattiesburg Regional will have to wait until Sunday.
The two games slated for Saturday were pushed back a day due to persistent rain in Hattiesburg. Officials announced the decision at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The plan is to play three games on Sunday.
The elimination contest between Mississippi State (36-25) and Illinois-Chicago (39-16) will be played at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The winners' bracket game between Southern Miss (49-14) and South Alabama (40-19) is set to take place at 2 p.m.
The loser of USM-USA will play the winner of MSU-UIC at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Monday’s game is still set for 6 p.m.
Southern Miss beat UIC 8-7 and South Alabama topped Mississippi State 6-3 on the first day of action on Friday.
Saturday's rainfall broke the previous Hattiesburg record for June 3 from 1981 – 1.67 inches.
The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday with that chance decreasing in the evening, according to Weather.com.
On the mound
Junior right-hander Taylor Braley is set to get the start for Southern Miss against South Alabama on Sunday.
Braley has been USM's best starting pitcher in recent weeks. He is 6-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts).
The former Oak Grove standout is coming off 8 shutout innings in a 7-1 win over Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA baseball tournament on May 26. He struck out nine and walked none in the game.
South Alabama coach Mark Calvi has decided to go with junior right-hander Tyler Carr over freshman left-hander Andy Arguelles against the Golden Eagles.
Carr is 7-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts). He has 66 strikeouts and 24 walks in 74 2/3 innings.
He last pitched on May 27, giving up one run on five hits in six innings of a 4-2 win over Arkansas State. He struck out five and walked four.
The choice of Carr over Arguelles is an interesting one considering USM has struggled more against lefties this season. Arguelles is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA in 15 games.
Former East Central star Konnor Pilkington will try to keep MSU's season alive in the early game on Sunday. The left-handed ace is 7-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 starts.
50-win mark
If Southern Miss wins on Sunday, it will become just the sixth Conference USA baseball team to hit the 50-win mark. Tulane and Rice have done it twice and East Carolina won 51 in 2004.
USM has already set a program mark for victories, surpassing the previous record of 47 wins from 2003.
Hattiesburg Regional
Sunday’s games
10 a.m. — Mississippi State vs. Illinois-Chicago
2 p.m. — Southern Miss vs. South Alabama
6 p.m. — MSU-UIC winner vs. USA-USM loser
