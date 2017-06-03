Second day of Hattiesburg baseball action postponed due to weather

The stadium and Pete Taylor Park are wet and slippery putting the second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament in jeopardy. The game between Mississippi State and UIC has been delayed due to weather, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Stadium lights are reflected in a puddle of water at Pete Taylor Park. The second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament is in jeopardy due to constant rain throughout, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The Southern Miss grounds crew try to use blowers and squeegees to get excess water off the outfield at Pete Taylor Park. The second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament is in jeopardy. The game between Mississippi State and UIC has been delayed due to weather, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Puddles stand at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. There has a been no baseball on the second day of the NCAAHattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
A member of the Southern Miss grounds crew tries to squeegee excess water off the outfield at Pete Taylor Park. The second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament is in jeopardy. The game between Mississippi State and UIC has been delayed due to weather, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Although there is a lull in rain showers, the field at Pete Taylor Park is soaked. There has a been no baseball on the second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The stadium and Pete Taylor Park are wet and slippery, putting the second day of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Baseball Tournament in jeopardy, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
