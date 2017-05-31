Southern Miss second baseman Matthew Guidry throws to first after putting Rice's Charlie Warren during the third inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday.
May 31, 2017 1:17 PM

Las Vegas provides Southern Miss’ odds for College World Series title

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The Southern Miss baseball program has the 12th best odds to win the College World Series in the 64-team tournament, according to Bovada of Las Vegas.

Oregon State (49-4) is listed as the favorite to take the title in Omaha year at 4/1 odds.

North Carolina (47-12) ranks second at 5/1 odds.

Southern Miss (48-14) and Long Beach State (37-17-1), the only two mid-major programs listed among the 16 schools provided by Bovada, are both tied at 22/1 odds.

USM hosts Mississippi State, South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago this week in the Hattiesburg Regional. USM and UIC will play at 1 p.m. on Friday. USA and MSU will follow at 6 p.m.

The Golden Eagles are looking to get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2009.

CWS odds

Oregon State — 4/1

North Carolina — 5/1

Florida — 15/2

Louisville — 15/2

LSU — 15/2

Stanford — 10/1

Texas Tech — 10/1

Kentucky — 12/1

TCU — 12/1

Arkansas — 16/1

Florida State — 16/1

Long Beach — 22/1

Southern Miss — 22/1

Wake Forest — 25/1

Clemson — 33/1

Houston — 40/1

