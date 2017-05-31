Las Vegas provides Southern Miss’ odds for College World Series title

The Southern Miss baseball program has the 12th best odds to win the College World Series in the 64-team tournament, according to Bovada of Las Vegas.
Oregon State (49-4) is listed as the favorite to take the title in Omaha year at 4/1 odds.
North Carolina (47-12) ranks second at 5/1 odds.
Southern Miss (48-14) and Long Beach State (37-17-1), the only two mid-major programs listed among the 16 schools provided by Bovada, are both tied at 22/1 odds.
USM hosts Mississippi State, South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago this week in the Hattiesburg Regional. USM and UIC will play at 1 p.m. on Friday. USA and MSU will follow at 6 p.m.
The Golden Eagles are looking to get back to the College World Series for the first time since 2009.
CWS odds
Oregon State — 4/1
North Carolina — 5/1
Florida — 15/2
Louisville — 15/2
LSU — 15/2
Stanford — 10/1
Texas Tech — 10/1
Kentucky — 12/1
TCU — 12/1
Arkansas — 16/1
Florida State — 16/1
Long Beach — 22/1
Southern Miss — 22/1
Wake Forest — 25/1
Clemson — 33/1
Houston — 40/1
