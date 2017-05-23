Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux was named the Conference USA Player of the Year on Monday.
Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux was named the Conference USA Player of the Year on Monday. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Southern Miss

Southern Miss baseball dominates C-USA postseason honors

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

May 23, 2017 1:16 PM

The Southern Miss baseball team landed three of the top individual Conference USA honors for the 2017 season.

USM senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux was named Player of the year, outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner was named Freshman of the Year and head coach Scott Berry was named the Keith LeClair Coach of the Year.

USM hitting coach Chad Caillet was also named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Burdeaux, who led the nation in hits with 97 and is batting .372, leads Conference USA in RBIs (66), total bases (152) and stolen bases (19).

Wallner, who is just the second USM freshman to win the honor, is batting .340 with a USM freshman record 17 homers and 55 RBIs. As a pitcher, he is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in eight appearances.

Berry led USM to a record of 44-12 this season, a USM regular-season record for wins.

USM will open play in the C-USA baseball tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against UTSA at MGM Park in Biloxi.

  • Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

    Southern Miss freshman outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner has become an immediate star in Hattiesburg. - Video courtesy Southern Miss

Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

Southern Miss freshman outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner has become an immediate star in Hattiesburg. - Video courtesy Southern Miss

John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

A total of eight Golden Eagles earned All-C-USA selections:

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

IF - Dylan Burdeaux, Sr., Southern Miss

IF - Tyler Frank, Sr., Florida Atlantic

IF - Zach Rutherford, Jr., Old Dominion

IF - Jared Young, Jr., Old Dominion

OF - T.J. Nichting, Sr., Charlotte

OF - Raphael Gladu, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OF - Sam Finfer, Sr., Marshall

C - Brent Diaz, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DH - Aaron Aucker, Jr., Middle Tennessee

UT - Taylor Braley, Jr., Southern Miss

SP - Adam Bainbridge, Sr., Old Dominion

SP - Nate Harris, Sr., Louisiana Tech

SP - Colton Laws, So., Charlotte

SP - Kirk McCarty, Sr., Southern Miss

RP - Nick Sandlin, So., Southern Miss

RP - Colt Smith, Jr., Southern Miss

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

IF - Riley Delgado, Sr., Middle Tennessee

IF - JC Escarra, Jr., FIU

IF - Chase Lunceford, Sr., Louisiana Tech

IF - Brett Netzer, Jr., Charlotte

IF - Jordan Washam, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OF - Brewer Hicklen, So., UAB

OF - Mason Irby, Jr., Southern Miss

OF - Matt Wallner, Fr., Southern Miss

C - Dominic DiCaprio, So., Rice

DH - Jared Shouppe, Sr., Florida Atlantic

UT - Dane Myers, Jr., Rice

SP - Zach Flanagan, Charlotte

SP - Tyler Giovanoni, UTSA

SP - Thomas Lowery, UAB

SP - Wade Martin, Marshall

RP - Karl Craigie, Sr., UTSA

RP - Cameron Ragsdale, Sr., Florida Atlantic

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

1B - Vinnie Pasquantino, Old Dominion

OF - Eric Rivera, Florida Atlantic

OF - Kyle Battle, Old Dominion

OF - Matt Wallner, Southern Miss

C - Zack Smith, Charlotte

P - Matt Brooks, Charlotte

P - Nick MacDonald, FIU

P - Tyler Myrick, FIU

P - Kyle Griffen, Louisiana Tech

P - John Wilson, Old Dominion

P - Matt Canterino, Rice

