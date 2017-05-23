Southern Miss baseball dominates C-USA postseason honors

The Southern Miss baseball team landed three of the top individual Conference USA honors for the 2017 season.
USM senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux was named Player of the year, outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner was named Freshman of the Year and head coach Scott Berry was named the Keith LeClair Coach of the Year.
USM hitting coach Chad Caillet was also named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Burdeaux, who led the nation in hits with 97 and is batting .372, leads Conference USA in RBIs (66), total bases (152) and stolen bases (19).
Wallner, who is just the second USM freshman to win the honor, is batting .340 with a USM freshman record 17 homers and 55 RBIs. As a pitcher, he is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in eight appearances.
Berry led USM to a record of 44-12 this season, a USM regular-season record for wins.
USM will open play in the C-USA baseball tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against UTSA at MGM Park in Biloxi.
A total of eight Golden Eagles earned All-C-USA selections:
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
IF - Dylan Burdeaux, Sr., Southern Miss
IF - Tyler Frank, Sr., Florida Atlantic
IF - Zach Rutherford, Jr., Old Dominion
IF - Jared Young, Jr., Old Dominion
OF - T.J. Nichting, Sr., Charlotte
OF - Raphael Gladu, Sr., Louisiana Tech
OF - Sam Finfer, Sr., Marshall
C - Brent Diaz, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DH - Aaron Aucker, Jr., Middle Tennessee
UT - Taylor Braley, Jr., Southern Miss
SP - Adam Bainbridge, Sr., Old Dominion
SP - Nate Harris, Sr., Louisiana Tech
SP - Colton Laws, So., Charlotte
SP - Kirk McCarty, Sr., Southern Miss
RP - Nick Sandlin, So., Southern Miss
RP - Colt Smith, Jr., Southern Miss
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
IF - Riley Delgado, Sr., Middle Tennessee
IF - JC Escarra, Jr., FIU
IF - Chase Lunceford, Sr., Louisiana Tech
IF - Brett Netzer, Jr., Charlotte
IF - Jordan Washam, Sr., Louisiana Tech
OF - Brewer Hicklen, So., UAB
OF - Mason Irby, Jr., Southern Miss
OF - Matt Wallner, Fr., Southern Miss
C - Dominic DiCaprio, So., Rice
DH - Jared Shouppe, Sr., Florida Atlantic
UT - Dane Myers, Jr., Rice
SP - Zach Flanagan, Charlotte
SP - Tyler Giovanoni, UTSA
SP - Thomas Lowery, UAB
SP - Wade Martin, Marshall
RP - Karl Craigie, Sr., UTSA
RP - Cameron Ragsdale, Sr., Florida Atlantic
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
1B - Vinnie Pasquantino, Old Dominion
OF - Eric Rivera, Florida Atlantic
OF - Kyle Battle, Old Dominion
OF - Matt Wallner, Southern Miss
C - Zack Smith, Charlotte
P - Matt Brooks, Charlotte
P - Nick MacDonald, FIU
P - Tyler Myrick, FIU
P - Kyle Griffen, Louisiana Tech
P - John Wilson, Old Dominion
P - Matt Canterino, Rice
