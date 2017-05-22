Biloxi’s B.A. Vollmuth brings ‘brilliant baseball mind’ to Southern Miss staff

Biloxi’s B.A. Vollmuth played a major role as a power-hitting shortstop during the Southern Miss baseball program’s proudest moment — reaching the 2009 College World Series.
As a current member of the USM coaching staff, he’s now relying on that experience to help a team that’s looking more and more like strong candidate to get back to Omaha.
Vollmuth is in his second season as a volunteer assistant for the Golden Eagles after finishing up his four-year run in the Oakland Athletics’ minor league system in 2014.
When USM (44-12) begins play in the Conference USA baseball tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Texas-San Antonio at MGM Park in Biloxi, Vollmuth will be offering instruction to his players in the USM dugout.
Head coach Scott Berry has been impressed with how Vollmuth has made the transition from player to coach.
“He has an absolutely brilliant baseball mind,” Berry said. “He can see things, anticipate things at such a young age (27). I’m so impressed with his knowledge of the game.
“He does a great job of assisting (hitting coach Chad Caillet) with hitters and talking approach. He’s been a true blessing to the program.”
As a lanky freshman shortstop, he helped power the Golden Eagles to the 2009 CWS with six postseason home runs. He filled in admirably during the NCAA Tournament for the injured Brian Dozier, who is now an MLB All-Star second baseman with the Minnesota Twins.
He has been a quick study as a coach, but most didn’t peg him for the role when he was younger, including Vollmuth himself.
“I spent most of my time playing, just trying to focus on playing as long as I could,” he said. “I had this opportunity when coach Caillet called and let me know the volunteer job was coming open. I was about to take a job in Phoenix and I got hold of coach Berry.
“I was able to finish school, which is the biggest thing with getting this job. I’m in my second year and I’m really enjoying myself. When you’ve got a great team like this, it’s kind of hard not to have fun and enjoy coaching.”
USM is on the nation’s longest current winning streak at 14 games and is ranked No. 11 in the nation by D1Baseball.com.
The Golden Eagles are in great shape to earn the right to host an NCAA regional and could join the national seed discussion if they sweep their way to a C-USA tournament title in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game at MGM Park.
The 2009 USM team barely worked its way in the postseason before getting hot in the NCAA Regional at Georgia Tech. This year’s squad has been rolling from the outset.
“Their chemistry is off the charts,” Vollmuth said. “I give credit to our seniors, older guys on our team. They bought in early. Last year, we had an older group. Me and coach Caillet were talking about approach because they had never done it before (reaching a regional). They broke that barrier to get back to a regional and win a conference championship.
“Now that this group got to live it and understand what it takes, they want more. They bought in early. That attests to the older guys just understanding last year was great and all, but it wasn’t good enough. We can do better, go further.”
The chance to compete at MGM Park in his hometown of Biloxi is something that Vollmuth looks forward to.
“I think (the Shuckers and MGM Park) are great for Biloxi,” Vollmuth said. “My cousin, Barry Lyons, was instrumental in getting this team here. I remember when I was in seventh or eighth grade playing in his wooden bat league, he was talking about getting Biloxi baseball. He was always working on it.”
Vollmuth said he would “absolutely” like to continue coaching baseball beyond this season.
“I don’t know how much longer I’ll be in this role, but I can’t tell the future,” Vollmuth said. “I’m just there day-by-day, doing the best I can and hopefully I’ll have more opportunities come my way in the near future. I’m enjoy this year. It’s been a special year and it’s not done yet.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
C-USA tournament
Wednesday’s schedule:
9 a.m. — No. 6 Rice vs. No. 3 FAU
12:30 p.m. — No. 7 FIU vs. No. 2 ODU
4 p.m. — No. 8 UTSA vs. No. 1 Southern Miss
7:30 p.m. — No. 4 Charlotte vs. No. 5 Louisiana Tech
Tickets: MGM Park box office, TicketFly.com or (877) 344-2174.
