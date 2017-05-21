Southern Miss is C-USA tourney favorite, but who is the dark horse?

There’s little doubt as to who is the popular choice to walk away with the Conference USA Championship this week at MGM Park.
No. 1 seed Southern Miss (44-12) rolls in as the prohibitive favorite having won the last 14 games, the longest streak in the nation.
There’s only one team in Division I that has more wins than USM to this point - ACC No. 1 seed Louisville (46-9).
The Golden Eagles have gotten to this point with the conference’s best lineup and the top starting rotation in C-USA. As a team, USM led the conference in batting average (.316), home runs (78) and runs scored (487).
USM senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux is the nation’s leader in hits with 97. He is batting .372 with 11 homers and a conference-leading 66 RBIs.
In a conference where runs are rarely in shortage, USM also had the best staff ERA at 4.07.
USM’s weekend rotation of Colt Smith, Kirk McCarty and Taylor Braley is a combined 20-4.
With those three pitchers on the mound, USM will be hard to beat in Biloxi this week.
If USM needs to use a fourth starter this week, J.C. Keys (3-3, 5.79) appears to be the top candidate.
Dark horse
No. 5 seed Louisiana Tech (36-18) stumbled in a series loss at Middle Tennessee over the weekend, but the Bulldogs can’t be ruled out this week as a contender for the tournament title.
Tech is the second best offensive team in the conference with a .307 batting average and features plenty of senior experience, including Raphael Gladu, a native of Quebec.
Gladu led C-USA in batting this season at .381. He also hit eight homers, scored 63 runs and knocked in 54 runs.
Louisiana Tech senior lefty Nate Harris is a strong candidate for C-USA Pitcher of the Year. He is 9-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 21 appearances (eight starts) with eight saves. He has 90 strikeouts compared to just 10 walks.
La. Tech may not need to win the tournament this week to get into the postseason, but it probably needs to get to the title game.
The Louisiana Tech coaching staff features plenty of South Mississippi ties. Head coach Lane Burroughs is a former USM assistant. Assistant coach Travis Creel is a former Ocean Springs and Southern Miss standout. Associate head coach Christian Ostrander is a former Gulfport High School head coach.
First-day match-up
Southern Miss rolled to a sweep at Texas-San Antonio (28-26) to close out the regular season, but Wednesday’s tournament opener can’t be taken for granted against the No. 8 seed Roadrunners.
USM will probably face junior left-hander Steven Dressler, who limited to USM to three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings in Thusday’s Game 1. He struck out three and walked one.
It wasn’t until USM faced the UTSA bullpen that the team’s bats came alive in a 9-3 victory.
USM coach Scott Berry will have the option of either going with Smith (6-0, 2.61) or Braley (5-2, 3.69) in the tournament opener. Smith started Thursday’s game and Braley threw just one inning out of the bullpen on Friday.
Must win
Charlotte (32-22), Rice (27-29), FIU (31-25) and UTSA will all likely need to win this week’s tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 seed Southern Miss is a lock to get into the postseason while Old Dominion (36-19), FAU and Louisiana Tech are all in need of good showings this week to help their postseason chances. FAU (33-19-1) and La. Tech probably need to get to the title game.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Game plan
Wednesday’s schedule:
9 a.m. — No. 6 Rice vs. No. 3 FAU
12:30 p.m. — No. 7 FIU vs. No. 2 ODU
4 p.m. — No. 8 UTSA vs. No. 1 Southern Miss
7:30 p.m. — No. 4 Charlotte vs. No. 5 Louisiana Tech
Tickets: MGM Park box office, TicketFly.com or (877) 344-2174
C-USA Tournament bracket
Location: MGM Park, Biloxi
Wednesday (available on ESPN3)
Game 1 — No. 6 Rice vs. No. 3 FAU, 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 7 FIU vs. No. 2 Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 8 UTSA vs. No. 1 Southern Miss, 4 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 5 La. Tech vs. No. 4 Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday (available on ESPN3)
Game 5 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Friday (available on ESPN3)
Game 9 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7, 3 p.m.
Game 10 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday (available on ESPN3)
Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9, 9 a.m.
Game 12 — Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13 — Same teams as Game 11, 4 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14 —Same teams as Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Sunday (televised by CBS Sports Network)
Championship Game, 1 p.m.
Comments