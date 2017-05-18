Southern Miss’ bats come alive late against UTSA

No. 15 Southern Miss rallied with eight runs over the final two innings to lift the Golden Eagles to a 9-3 Conference USA victory over UTSA Thursday night at Roadrunner Field.
The Golden Eagles (42-12 overall, 23-5 C-USA) captured their second-record 42nd victory during the regular season, as well as their 12th victory in a row and 11th-straight league win.
Senior Tracy Hadley led the way with three RBIs. Matt Wallner, Daniel Keating and Storme Cooper each drove in a pair of runs.
UTSA starter Steven Dressler, down 3-1 to start the eighth, walked Burdeaux and Mason Irby to start the frame. The Roadunners (28-24, 15-13) went to the bullpen and after a flyout, the Eagles bunched three straight singles together by Wallner, Keating and Hadley, as each drove in a run — the final one by Hadley giving the Golden Eagles the lead.
Southern Miss sent nine men in the plate in the ninth and managed two hits, and UTSA walked four in the frame. Matt Guidry started the ninth with a leadoff pinch-hit walk. After a sacrifice and a flyout, Irby and Taylor Braley walked to load the bases before Wallner knocked in a run of his own with a walk. Cooper and Hadley then added back-to-back two-run singles to end the scoring.
Nick Sandlin threw the final two innings in relief of a strong start by Colt Smith. Sandlin allowed just one infield single over the final two innings with three punchouts to earn his sixth save. Smith allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts to get the win and improve to 6-0.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on a long solo homer to left for his 10th home run of the year.
UTSA rallied for two runs in the bottom of the frame on two RBI groundouts to LeeMarcus Boyd at short and then added a solo home run Tony Beam, his fourth in the third.
UTSA reliever Karl Craigie allowed a run on three hits to suffer the loss and fall to 7-1.
Comments