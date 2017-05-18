Southern Miss first baseman Dylan Burdeaux hits the ball to centerfield against Old Dominion.
USM, MSU baseball stars in running for Howser Trophy

By Patrick Magee

Southern Miss senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux and Mississippi State junior outfielder Brent Rooker are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2017 Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Thursday.

The finalists will be announced June 9 and the winner will be unveiled June 16 on the MLB Network.

Burdeaux, who is on an eight-game hitting streak, holds a season batting average of .355 with a team-best 21 doubles, nine homers and a Conference USA–best 61 RBIs.

Burdeaux leads Division I in total hits with 88.

The West Monroe, Louisiana, native has 16 stolen bases and ranks second in the league in doubles.

Rooker leads the SEC in batting average (.406), doubles (26) home runs (20) and RBIs (71).

The native of Germantown, Tennessee, also leads the conference in total bases with 170.

