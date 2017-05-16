Southern Miss left-hander Steve Powers pitches against Old Dominion in Hattiesburg earlier this season.
Southern Miss

May 16, 2017 11:17 AM

Game time set for Southern Miss opener in C-USA Tournament

By Patrick Magee

We now know when Southern Miss will play its opening game of this year's Conference USA baseball tournament in Biloxi.

Southern Miss will play the No. 8 seed at 4 p.m. on May 24, which is the first day of the tournament at MGM Park.

No. 1 seed USM (40-12, 22-5), Old Dominion (35-16, 18-9), Louisiana Tech (35-16, 16-11) and Florida Atlantic (30-18-1, 16-11) are the only teams that have locked up spots in the eight-team field.

Five teams are in the hunt for the other four bids – UTSA (15-12), Charlotte (15-12) Rice (14-13), FIU (12-15) and Marshall (12-15).

The action will begin at 9 a.m. on May 24 with the No. 3 and No. 6 seed playing at MGM Park. The No. 2 and No. 7 seeds will play at 12:30 p.m.

In USM's side of the bracket, the game featuring the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will wrap up the first day.

If USM wins on the first day, it will play at 7:30 p.m. on May 25. If it loses, it will play at 12:30 p.m. on May 25.

All games will be broadcast on ESPN3 except for the title game, which will be carried by CBS Sports Network.

For information on tickets, go to mgmparkbiloxi.com or call (877) 344-2174.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

C-USA Tournament

When: May 24-28

Where: MGM Park, Biloxi

TV: ESPN3, CBS Sports Network

Radio: WPMO-1580 AM

