Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner given chance to represent USA

Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner has been given a chance to represent his country this summer.
USM announced Tuesday that the outfielder/pitcher has accepted an invitation to attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.
Training camp invitees will compete for a spot on the final 24-man roster, which will be announced on July 1. The players will train at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, and play games with teams in the Coastal Plains League from June 20-25.
The U.S. team will host Chinese Taipei and Cuba from June 27-July 7. All games will be streamed at USABaseball.com.
Wallner, who was a 32nd round selection by the Minnesota Twins in 2016, is a native of Forest Lake, Minn.
He is batting .330 and has a team-best 15 homers with 49 RBIs. His 15 homers are the most ever by a USM freshman.
On the pitcher's mound, Wallner is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA with three saves in eight appearances.
Wallner was named to D1Baseball.com's Midseason All-American Team in April.
USM is 40-12 after clinching the Conference USA regular season title with a sweep of UAB this past weekend.
The Golden Eagles play Southeastern Louisiana at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi before closing out the regular season with a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Texas-San Antonio.
USM will be the No. 1 seed in the Conference USA Tournament, which is set for May 24-28 at MGM Park.
