Southern Miss offers young George County phenom

George County rising sophomore McKinnley Jackson picked up a couple of offers from schools not far from his Lucedale home over the last three days.
Southern Miss offered the talented defensive lineman on Saturday. On Monday, South Alabama put an offer on the table.
Jackson picked up an FBS offer before he ever played a down of high school football when Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Mark Hudspeth offered him on the spot during a summer camp.
Memphis, Auburn and Ole Miss have also offered Jackson, who stands 6-foot-2, 260 pounds.
Jackson had an impressive freshman season for the Rebels, accounting for 60 tackles, including 30 for negative yardage. He was named a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.
Jackson is the fourth underclassman on the Coast to receive an offer from USM. He joins St. Martin junior offensive lineman Brandon Cunningham, D’Iberville junior center Louis Paul Smith and Harrison Central offensive lineman junior Bryce Ramsey.
