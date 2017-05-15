Red hot Southern Miss seeks key non-conference win vs. SELU in Biloxi

A week before the Southern Miss baseball team takes the field at MGM Park as the No. 1 seed in the Conference USA tournament, the Golden Eagles hope to get their second win of the season in Biloxi.

The Golden Eagles (40-12) will take on Southeastern Louisiana (34-16) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at MGM Park.

Fresh off clinching the C-USA regular season title and riding a 10-game win streak, USM has a chance to pick up a key non-conference win against the Lions.

Southeastern Louisiana will likely be the best RPI team that USM will face over the next two weeks. The Lions are ranked at No. 27 after winning 11 of their last 12 games, including a series sweep of Central Arkansas this past weekend.

USM stands at No. 16 in this week’s official NCAA RPI rankings and is very much in the hunt to host its first NCAA regional since 2003. The Golden Eagles can further help their case by winning next week’s C-USA tournament, which is set for May 24-28 at MGM Park.

USM coach Scott Berry doesn’t recall having a team as tuned in as well as this group is with the regular season comes to a close.

“I think they’re pretty much on automatic pilot,” Berry said. “They have really stayed the course as a team and I give a lot credit to Dylan Burdeaux and Taylor Braley and Kirk McCarty and those guys that have been in the program. This has been a really fun and enjoyable team.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs Pause 1:01 Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 0:53 Bob Goolsby's daylilies 2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her 8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 4:49 Watch highlights from Oak Grove-Gulfport 1:24 Gang member pleads guilty to killing transgender woman Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits Southern Miss freshman outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner has become an immediate star in Hattiesburg. - Video courtesy Southern Miss John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Southeastern Louisiana is led by fourth-year head coach Matt Riser, who is a Picayune native and a former Pearl River Community College player. With a 20-10 conference mark, the Lions are tied for second in the Southland Conference with Houston Baptist. McNeese State is in first place with a 20-7 conference record.

“Coach Riser has done an outstanding job since he’s been there as head coach,” Berry said. “He and his staff have that team competing for a league championship year in and year out.”

Sophomore right-hander J.C. Keys will be the starting pitcher for USM. The former Oak Grove standout is 2-3 with a 6.32 ERA in 12 appearances, including seven starts.

Keys was in the weekend rotation to begin the Conference USA schedule, but he’s had some bumpy outings in his last few appearances.

The highlight of the season for Keys came on April 2 at Western Kentucky when he threw a complete-game, eight-inning one-hitter in a 13-1 victory. He gave up one run on one hit in eight innings, striking out seven and walking two.

If Keys rebounds with a nice outing against Southeastern, he could put himself in position to make a start in next week’s C-USA tournament in Biloxi.

USM will close out the regular season slate with a three-game series at Texas-San Antonio starting 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Related stories from the Sun Herald Three Southern Miss players among 5 finalists for Ferriss Trophy