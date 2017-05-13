Southern Miss moves closer toward C-USA regular season crown

Baseball gets easier when your first batter of the inning reaches base in the first seven innings of a game.
That’s what happened Saturday afternoon when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles defeated UAB 9-4 in Conference USA baseball action at Pete Taylor Park.
Even though it left 13 runners on base — that’s 29 in the last two games — four of those leadoff batters scored Saturday, and five more crossed the plate after them as USM (38-12, 20-5 C-USA) inched closer to the Conference USA regular-season championship.
“Yesterday we left 16 people on base,” said Taylor Braley, who had two hits, who reached base his first four times at the plate and who drove in three runs with one-run single in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth. “We just tried to get those runs in today. It ended up working out.”
It’s worked out a lot. With victories over UAB in the first two games of the weekend series, Southern Miss hosts UAB at 1 p.m. Sunday in its final regular-season home game of the season and will play four more games, Tuesday against Southeastern Louisiana at Biloxi and winding up with a three-game series Thursday, Friday and Saturday at UTSA.
“We don’t talk about RPI, we don’t talk about standings in the conference, we literally just look day to day,” said first baseman Dylan Burdeaux, who had three hits Saturday on Senior Day. “That’s what I love about this team. We look for tomorrow’s opponent. It’s just another day to win a baseball game.”
Burdeaux doubled to start things off for Southern Miss in the first inning Saturday and was driven in by Braley. Hunter Slater doubled to start off the third and scored on a ground out by freshman Matt Wallner, his 49th RBI of the season.
Matthew Guidry reached on a bunt single toy start the fourth and later Braley knocked in two more runs.
Bryant Bowen singled to open the fifth and eventually scored on a wild pitch in an inning in which USM scored four runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batsman.
“Most pitchers are much more comfortable out of the windup than they are the stretch,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “During that stretch, they’ve got two things to worry about: the guy on base and the guy at the plate.”
Berry also said a Golden Eagle strategy was to get the pitch counts up for the Blazers’ pitchers. UAB starter Carson Jones lasted only 3 2/3 innings, gave up nine hits and five runs and threw 79 pitches.
Meanwhile, USM starting pitcher Kirk McCarty (8-2) was solid, giving up two runs in 6 innings. Sean Tweedy, Trent Driver, Hayden Roberts and Hunter Stevens, one of only three senior players on the team.
“I’m never worried about Kirk,” Berry said. “When he goes out on the mound, we have a chance to win. Hunter hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. He’s never sulked about it. He was ready for that opportunity and took advantage of it.”
Indeed he did. Stevens pitched the ninth, striking out two in the inning.
Burdeaux and Wallner, who had only one hit in his last 14 at-bats, each had three hits for Southern Miss. Braley and Bowen each had two hits.
For UAB (23-28, 8-18), shortstop Antonio Ralat had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
