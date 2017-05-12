Former Southern Miss WR dies in motorcycle accident

Former Southern Miss and NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson died in a motorcycle accident Friday morning in Tangipahoa, Louisiana, TMZ Sports reported.
According to officials, Jackson was driving his 2013 Kawasaki at 1 a.m. at a “high rate of speed” when a car backed out of a parking spot and into both lanes of the highway. The motorcycle crashed into the driver-side door of the car, whose driver also was killed. Officials are investigating the crash.
Jackson, 48, was a former mayor of the village of Tangipahoa. He played with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995 and the Baltimore Ravens 1996 to 1998. He had an NFL-leading 14 touchdown receptions in 1996.
He played at Southern Miss from 1987 to 1990. He was a teammate of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
For his NFL career, Jackson had 353 career receptions for 5,393 yards and 46 touchdowns.
