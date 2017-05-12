Southern Miss

May 12, 2017 1:51 PM

Former Southern Miss WR dies in motorcycle accident

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Former Southern Miss and NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson died in a motorcycle accident Friday morning in Tangipahoa, Louisiana, TMZ Sports reported.

According to officials, Jackson was driving his 2013 Kawasaki at 1 a.m. at a “high rate of speed” when a car backed out of a parking spot and into both lanes of the highway. The motorcycle crashed into the driver-side door of the car, whose driver also was killed. Officials are investigating the crash.

Jackson, 48, was a former mayor of the village of Tangipahoa. He played with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995 and the Baltimore Ravens 1996 to 1998. He had an NFL-leading 14 touchdown receptions in 1996.

He played at Southern Miss from 1987 to 1990. He was a teammate of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

For his NFL career, Jackson had 353 career receptions for 5,393 yards and 46 touchdowns.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM

Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 0:37

Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM
Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits 1:30

Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits
Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss 0:57

Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

View More Video

Sports Videos