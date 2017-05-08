Southern Miss

May 08, 2017 12:47 PM

Old and new, Southern Miss to have more diverse uniforms in ‘17

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The Southern Miss football program will be sporting more diverse uniforms this season.

Back on April 28, the Southern Miss Equipment Twitter account (@SouthernMissEQU) posted an image of the new gold jerseys that the Golden Eagles will wear this season.

On Monday, the same account revealed that USM will at some point be wearing some throw-back uniforms from the 1997 season.

The last couple of seasons, USM has worn only their home black jerseys and road white jerseys.

The 1997 Golden Eagles finished 9-3, winning the Conference USA title and the Liberty Bowl, 41-7, over Pittsburgh. Jeff Bower was the head coach that season and the roster featured players like defensive end Adalius Thomas, cornerback Patrick Surtain, receiver Sherrod Gidden and receiver Todd Pinkston. Lee Roberts was the quarterback.

USM's only three losses in 1997 came at Florida, at Alabama and at Tennessee.

Jacques Turner talks Southern Miss spring

The D'Iberville native should see time on the Southern Miss defensive line.

pmagee@sunherald.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM

View More Video

Sports Videos