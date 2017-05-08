Old and new, Southern Miss to have more diverse uniforms in ‘17

The Southern Miss football program will be sporting more diverse uniforms this season.
Back on April 28, the Southern Miss Equipment Twitter account (@SouthernMissEQU) posted an image of the new gold jerseys that the Golden Eagles will wear this season.
Just arrived from @RussellAthletic for @SouthernMissFB bringing back the gold uni's, check back for pants to come #GOGOLD pic.twitter.com/6k0gBNK9vp— SouthernMissEquip (@SouthernMissEQU) April 28, 2017
On Monday, the same account revealed that USM will at some point be wearing some throw-back uniforms from the 1997 season.
20 years ago these uni's were worn. 2017 they will appear again. @SouthernMissFB @USMGoldenEagles @Uniformswag #97CUSAChamps pic.twitter.com/r9wjk3n6yC— SouthernMissEquip (@SouthernMissEQU) May 8, 2017
The last couple of seasons, USM has worn only their home black jerseys and road white jerseys.
The 1997 Golden Eagles finished 9-3, winning the Conference USA title and the Liberty Bowl, 41-7, over Pittsburgh. Jeff Bower was the head coach that season and the roster featured players like defensive end Adalius Thomas, cornerback Patrick Surtain, receiver Sherrod Gidden and receiver Todd Pinkston. Lee Roberts was the quarterback.
USM's only three losses in 1997 came at Florida, at Alabama and at Tennessee.
