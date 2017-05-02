Southern Miss coach Scott Berry gives health update on his ace

Southern Miss junior lefty Kirk McCarty continues to show signs of progress after leaving Friday’s game at Middle Tennessee with arm soreness.
USM head coach Scott Berry told the Sun Herald Tuesday afternoon that a Monday MRI of McCarty’s left arm came back clear.
Berry has yet to decide on whether McCarty will take the mound during this weekend’s crucial series against FAU in Hattiesburg. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. on Friday.
McCarty, who was only able to complete one inning at MTSU Friday, has been USM’s Friday night starter for much of the season.
One candidate to replace McCarty in the rotation could be the man who relieved him on Friday, junior right-hander Colt Smith, who is 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA in 17 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Smith lasted 6 2/3 innings in his relief appearance on Friday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits to pick up the win.
McCarty is 7-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 11 starts this season. He has 71 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings.
USM (34-12, 16-5) is in first place in C-USA with FAU (29-13, 15-6) trailing close behind in second place.
The Conference USA baseball tournament is set for May 24-28 at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
