May 01, 2017 11:29 AM

Southern Miss junior picks up C-USA honor

By Patrick Magee

Southern Miss junior shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd was named the Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week Monday along with FAU outfielder David Miranda.

Boyd hit safely in all four games last week, pushing his hitting streak to seven contests. USM (34-12, 16-5) won all four contests.

Boyd, who bats in the No. 9 spot, had two hits in all four games and a double in all three wins over Middle Tennessee.

Boyd had six RBIs during the week, pushing his season total to 35. He also registered seven runs scored.

Miranda was 7-for-13 at the plate for FAU last week.

USM will host second-place FAU (29-13, 15-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday to start a three-game C-USA series.

