Four Southern Miss players find NFL homes

Four Southern Miss players agreed to undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams on Saturday.
Quarterback Nick Mullens agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers. He could compete with third-round draft pick C.J. Beathard, for the 49ers’ No. 3 job.
Offensive linemen Cameron Tom and Will Freeman agreed to deals with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. Tom is from Baton Rouge, an hour away from the Crescent City.
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal with defensive end Dylan Bradley.
For the first time since 2011, Southern Miss didn’t have a player selected in the seven-round, three-day NFL Draft.
