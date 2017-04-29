D’Iberville product set to make impact on Southern Miss defense

On a Southern Miss defense looking to make a step forward in 2017, it will be up to new faces to make a a difference.
One of the bright spots on the USM defense leaving the spring was the performance of redshirt freshman defensive end Jacques Turner.
"Jacques, he had a good spring," USM head coach Jay Hopson said. "He's just a freshman, but he's a guy that's going to be a really good football player."
The 6-foot-2, 255-pound D'Iberville product has a chance to make an impact on a defensive line that dealt with inconsistency a year ago. While the line showed the ability to get after the quarterback with 34 sacks, the defense gave up an average of 174.5 yards on the ground. Much of that yardage came on big plays of 20 yards or more.
Turner and his fellow linemen will have to make sure the defensive front stands up against the run while still putting pressure on the passer.
Turner registered one sack in last week's spring game and showed versatility along the line, moving inside to defensive tackle on occasion.
"They got me playing inside a little bit in third down situations to help get to the quarterback," Turner said. "I can play all up and down the defensive line so that's a bonus for me."
"They first want us to stop the run. If we can stop the run, the pass rush is going to come. Whatever coach asks me to do, I'm going to do."
‘More comfortable’
Turner has a chance to fill a role vacated by the graduation of Dylan Bradley, a standout on the USM defense the last four years who could easily transition from defensive end to defensive tackle.
While Turner has the advantage of having a slightly longer than Bradley, it will be a challenge for the Coast native to match his former teammate's tenacity.
Turner and redshirt junior Darian Yancey were battling for snaps at the bandit end at the end of spring. With 27 games and 17 starts already under his belt, the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Yancey has the advantage of experience.
Turner, who was one of the top signees in the Class of 2016, received a redshirt last year as he worked to gain a full grasp of the defense.
"I didn't know what I was getting into coming in from the summer, but I'm a lot more comfortable now," Turner said. "I'm ready to play."
New USM offer
Turner is one more example of USM's increased emphasis on recruiting Coast talent in recent years.
On Friday, USM offered another young prospect from South Mississippi – St. Martin freshman offensive tackle/defensive end Brandon Cunningham.
It was the first offer for Cunningham, who stands 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.
St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said that Cunningham projects to play offensive line on the next level.
"He's got the size obviously and really quick feet," Whitehead said. "He moves well. Probably his speed and his size are his two biggest attributes.
"He'll have a bunch more offers before it's over with."
USM currently has two other offers out to underclassmen linemen from the Coast – Harrison Central sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey and D'Iberville sophomore center Louis Paul Smith.
Whitehead and other coaches on the Coast have been encouraged by the recruiting work put in by Hopson and outside receivers coach Desmond Lindsey in the area.
"I thought coach Hopson would do that when he came in," Whitehead said. "He's a big believer in high school guys. I thought he would hit our area pretty hard."
If Turner turns into the defensive star many expect, it will provide more reason for Hopson and company to keep hitting the Coast for new talent.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
