Daniel Keating has another big performance for Southern Miss

Former Gulfport Admiral Daniel Keating continues to swing a hot bat for Southern Miss.
Keating came off the bench Tuesday to boost USM past South Alabama 13-7.
Keating hit the team’s lone home run in the win and finished with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Following the performance, Keating is hitting .292 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.
The 2,036 spectators at Eddie Stanky Field on Tuesday weren’t hurting for offense as USM (31-12) and USA (25-17) combined for 20 runs on 27 hits. Cole Donaldson led USM with three hits. LeeMarcus Boyd, Mason Irby, Dylan Burdeaux and Matt Wallner all added two hits apiece. Irby and Boyd drove in three runs apiece.
Travis Swaggerty led USA. He was 4-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a homer. He also stole a base. Former D’Iberville standout Dylan Hardy was 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored.
Stevie Powers (3-0) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings to earn the win in relief of Calder Mikell. He also struck out a game-high four batters. USA starter Sean Trimble (2-1) allowed six runs in two innings to take his first loss of the season.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments