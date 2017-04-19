Slow start costly for Southern Miss against Tulane

NEW ORLEANS Hunter Hope belted a grand slam in a seven-run fifth to lead Tulane to a 10-8 victory over No. 16 Southern Miss Wednesday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (29-10) had a two-game winning streak snapped as Dylan Burdeaux, Daniel Keating and Mason Irby each had two hits to lead the Golden Eagle offensive attack.
Southern Miss fell behind early as Tulane jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and a solo tally in the third.
The visitors, though, rallied with two runs in the fourth on Matt Wallner’s 12th homer of the season to right and then tied the game at 3-3 on a Keating RBI single to short right-center.
The tie game did not last long as the Green Wave (19-19) then exploded for seven runs off of four different Southern Miss pitchers including starter J.C. Keys (2-3) who suffered the loss by allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four-plus frames.
Down 10-3, the Golden Eagles chipped away at the Tulane lead and tried to rally late to sweep the season series after winning earlier this season 2-1 in Hattiesburg.
Tracy Hadley, who came in as a defensive replacement, got the comeback going with a two-run single in the sixth and Southern Miss added three more runs in the eighth.
After back-to-back walks to start the eighth, Hadley put down a sacrifice bunt before Burdeaux doubled home two runs to left. Keating then followed with a double of his own to score Burdeaux.
Burdeaux extended his hitting streak 16 games against the Green Wave, with 14 multi-hit games during the stretch.
Irby singled with two outs in the ninth to continue the comeback but Matthew Guidry flied out deep to leftfield to end the game.
Tulane reliever Brandon Issa, entered the game for Green Wave starter Sam Bjorngjeld in the fifth and gave up two runs on a hit with three walks and two strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 3-0. Christian Colletti allowed one hit and fanned one over the final 1 2/3 to garner his fifth save of the campaign.
