Southern Miss to start former Gulfport ace at MGM Park

A former Gulfport ace will be on the mound for Southern Miss when it takes on Nicholls State Tuesday night at MGM Park.
Freshman right-hander Alex Nelms will make the first start of his college career at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the home of the Biloxi Shuckers.
Nelms has been solid out of the bullpen this season, going 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in eight appearances.
“I just think he's been doing well and (pitching coach Michael Federico) is the one that's really been handling everything,” USM coach Scott Berry said Monday. “He's been giving us both the feeling that he's ready for it. “He has very good mound presence out there. He has very good pitchability. We'll give him the ball and let him take us as far as he can go. I talked to when we got back last night and he's excited. He's appreciative of the opportunity.”
Nelms was 6-2 with 0.36 ERA in 11 appearances as a senior at Gulfport last year.
Game plan
Who: Southern Miss vs. Nicholls State
When: 7:05 p.m., Tuesday
Where: MGM Park, Biloxi
Radio: WPMO-1580 AM
