Southern Miss baseball lands two on midseason All-American lists

Southern Miss’ Nick Sandlin and Matt Wallner have been among the country’s top college baseball players this season. The Golden Eagle duo has recently been honored for their hot starts as midseason All-America honors have rolled in.
Sandlin has landed on the Perfect Game/Rawlings Midseason All-American First Team as the lone representative from Conference-USA. Wallner is the lone freshman to earn a spot on D1Baseball.com’s Midseason All-America team.
Sandlin is 5-0 this season and boasts a miniscule 0.334 ERA with 40 strikeouts and three saves. In 26 1/3 innings, the lockdown reliever has allowed just 12 hits and 11 walks.
Wallner, meanwhile, has done a little bit of everything since joining USM. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound freshman has already swatted nine homers, good enough for USM’s leader and 24th nationally. He’s also hitting .333 with a .667 slugging percentage. He also boasts a .472 on-base percentage and 24 RBIs.
Wallner has also gotten it done on the mound when called upon. The Minnesota native is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and three saves. In six relief appearances, Wallner has 14 strikeouts against four walks.
Southern Miss hosts Florida International this weekend for a three-game set at Pete Taylor Park.
