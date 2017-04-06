Game time, TV set for Southern Miss-Kentucky opener

The Southern Miss-Kentucky football season opener has found a TV home.
The Wildcats and Golden Eagles will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 in Hattiesburg on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Miss topped Kentucky 44-35 in Lexington last season in a game that was broadcast on ESPNU.
USM finished 7-6 in 2016, including a 28-21 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl. Kentucky (7-6) closed out the 2016 regular season strong, winning seven of 10 games before falling 33-18 to Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl.
Kentucky’s visit to Hattiesburg will be the first by an SEC football team other than Ole Miss or Mississippi State.
