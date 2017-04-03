Southern Miss' Matt Wallner named C-USA Hitter of the Week

Southern Miss outfielder/pitcher Matt Wallner was honored Monday for another big week for the Golden Eagles.
Waller, a Minnesota native, was named Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week along with UTSA senior second baseman Bryan Arias.
Wallner had at least one hit in all five games during the week to push his hitting streak to a season-high eight games. He had an extra base hit in all five games with a total of four doubles and two homers as the Eagles went 5-0.
Wallner also successfully fielded all 10 chances he had during the week and threw an inning of shutout relief against South Alabama to earn his third save of the season.
Wallner has a .333 batting average with nine homers and 24 RBIs this season. On the mound, he is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and three saves.
Arias had seven runs scored, three homers and nine RBIs for UTSA last week.
USM (24-5) will play Ole Miss (16-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
