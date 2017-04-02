Keating, No. 23 Southern Miss overpower Western Kentucky

Gulfport’s Daniel Keating drove in four runs with two of Southern Miss’ five home runs Sunday as the No. 23 Golden Eagles beat WKU 13-1 in eight innings due to the league’s 10-run rule.
J.C. Keys threw a complete-game one-hitter as Southern Miss (24-5, 8-1 Conference USA) completed a three-game sweep of the Hilltoppers (9-20, 3-6) at Nick Denes Stadium.
The Golden Eagles have won six consecutive games, 15 of their last 16 and eight straight on the road.
Southern Miss has swept its first two C-USA road series of the season.
Storme Cooper, Matt Wallner and Bryant Bowen also homered Sunday as the Golden Eagles collected 16 hits. Southern Miss outhit WKU 40-14 over the weekend, outscoring the Hilltoppers 24-2.
Southern Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Cooper sent his second home run of the season over the left-field fence with two outs. After LeeMarcus Boyd doubled and Dylan Burdeaux singled off starter Evan Acosta (1-3), Keating hit his fourth homer of year.
Mason Irby’s run-scoring double made it 5-0 in the third inning before Keys (2-1) gave up his sole hit, a solo homer to Thomas Peter in the bottom of the frame.
But that was one of Keys’ few mistakes, as he dominated the WKU hitters, walking two and striking out a career-high seven in eight innings. It was the team’s first complete game of the year.
Keating got that run back in the fourth with his second home run of the game, a drive over the wall in left-center, and Bowen followed with his second home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot to left that scored Wallner ahead of him.
Wallner cracked his ninth home run of the year with two outs in the sixth inning, and then finished off the scoring with a four-run eighth inning that featured a run-scoring double by Bowen and RBI-single by Burdeaux.
Bowen and Burdeaux had three hits apiece, while Cooper and Keating had two each. Bowen drove in three runs and scored twice. Wallner and Keating also scored a pair of runs each.
The Golden Eagles will head to Trustmark Park in Pearl to take on Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
