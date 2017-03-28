Taylor Braley, Southern Miss top South Alabama

1:33 After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities Pause

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?