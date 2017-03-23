Southern Miss’ Lee-McNelis undergoes surgery for cancer

Southern Miss women's basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis had a part of her lung removed on Wednesday as part of her treatment for cancer, the athletic department announced Thursday in a statement.
The surgery successfully removed a cancerous tumor that was discovered last month in the upper lobe of her left lung. Another tumor, which is benign, was also removed from her trapezius muscle, which is located on the upper back.
“The doctor was pleased with the way the surgery went and McNelis left the night of the ICU,” the statement said. “She left the ICU this afternoon and should be home in the next few days.
“McNelis and her family expressed their gratitude for the notes of concern and prayers that have been given in her behalf.”
Lee-McNelis is originally from Leetown and a graduate of Hancock High School.
Lee-McNelis announced that she was taking a leave of absence from the program on Feb. 14 after a small mass was located in the upper left lobe of her lung. She was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma that is contained.
She missed three games with the team, but returned after a biopsy showed that the second tumor was benign.
Lee-McNelis was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year for the 2016-17. She led the Lady Eagles to a 23-11 record, a 13-5 mark in conference play and a WNIT bid.
