Southern Miss scores early, holds on late to top Mississippi State

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch Pause

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

1:41 Patriot Guard honors 100-year-old Vancleave veteran

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

26:37 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop

2:16 Historic Jackson County log cabin makes a move

1:10 Jackson County students float their boats