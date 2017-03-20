Southern Miss baseball jumps into rankings

The Southern Miss baseball team climbed into the rankings for the first time this season on Monday.
The Golden Eagles (16-4, 3-0 in C-USA) are ranked No. 25 in the Collegiate Baseball poll after winning all five games last week.
USM picked up one of its most impressive road sweeps in Conference USA play in recent memory when it took all three games at Louisiana Tech over the weekend – 5-2, 13-9 and 8-5. Louisiana Tech (16-4, 0-3) entered the series with a record of 16-1.
USM also thumped Columbia in two mid-week games.
USM plays Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Junior right-hander Taylor Braley will be the starting pitcher for USM against Mississippi State. Braley missed his last mid-week start with an injured finger, but played well over the weekend against Louisiana Tech.
Braley is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts this season.
In the last week, Southern Miss jumped 48 spots in the RPI rankings to No. 20 in the official poll posted at NCAA.com on Monday.
The Golden Eagles will return to C-USA play with a three-game series against Marshall starting at 6 p.m. on Friday in Hattiesburg.
Ole Miss (14-6) is ranked No. 23 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball poll, No. 11 by Baseball America and No. 14 by D1Baseball.com.
USM was left out of the Baseball America and D1Baseball.com polls.
