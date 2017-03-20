Southern Miss baseball jumps into rankings

2:05 Pearl River Central's Hayden Dunhurst is one to watch Pause

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities