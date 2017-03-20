Southern Miss outfielder earns C-USA weekly honor

Southern Miss junior Mason Irby was named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week on Monday following a big sweep at Louisiana Tech over the weekend.
The first-year transfer from Jones County Junior College hit safely in all five games last week to extend his hitting streak to a season-high of six games.
Irby, a Meridian native, scored 10 runs over those five games and holds the team lead in runs scored this season with 22. Irby had a pair of three-hit games. Irby hit his first career home run on Saturday at Louisiana Tech.
The right fielder is batting .329 with 22 runs scored, one homer and eight RBIs.
The award marked the first for USM since Chuckie Robinson won it on May 9, 2016.
UAB senior LHP Thomas Lowery has been named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week. He threw a one-hitter Sunday in a 5-0 win at Western Kentucky.
Comments