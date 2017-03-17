Southern Miss football loses one of top ’16 signees

One of the bigger names of the 2016 Southern Miss football signing class is no longer with the team.
USM head coach Jay Hopson told the Sun Herald on Friday that freshman linebacker JaCorey Morris won’t be with the squad for the 2017 campaign.
Morris was rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com out of Clarke County High School in Grove Hill, Alabama. He was originally committed to South Carolina, but chose to sign with the Golden Eagles on signing day.
Running back Patrick Brooks also is no longer with the team, according to the Hattiesburg American.
USM begins spring practice Tuesday with the spring game set for April 22 at Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
