Southern Miss-Columbia comes down to late-game heroics

LeeMarcus Boyd singled down the third base line to score Mason Irby in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Southern Miss past winless Columbia 4-3. The run concluded a comeback for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 3-1 after five innings at Pete Taylor Park.
Boyd was the only Golden Eagle with more than one hit. He recorded two, including two RBIs. Daniel Keating, Dylan Burdeaux, Taylor Braley, Irby and Cole Donaldson registered the other hits for USM (12-4). Burdeaux, Keating and Irby each hit doubles.
Nick Sandlin earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three in one inning of work. USM starter Stevie Powers allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk in five innings. He also struck out a game-high four before giving way to Colt Smith, who pitched three shutout innings.
Columbia (0-8) and USM meet again at 2 p.m. Wednesday
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
