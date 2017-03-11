Southern Miss women advance to Conference-USA Basketball Tournament finals

An 8-0 run in the final 1:52 enabled Southern Miss to beat Middle Tennessee State 59-54 in the Conference USA Women’s tournament semifinals on Friday night at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Southern Miss will meet Western Kentucky in the tournament finals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Raiders 22-11 in the fourth quarter, capping off the second-half comeback. A balanced offensive attack drove the Southern Miss comeback effort as four players scored eight or more points in the contest.
Brittanny Dinkins led the Lady Eagles with 11 points,six rebounds and four assists.
