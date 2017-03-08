Southern Miss

March 8, 2017 10:10 PM

Braley, Southern Miss stifle UNO

Sun Herald

Taylor Braley drove in three runs at the plate and fanned a career-high 11 on the mound as Southern Miss shutout New Orleans 6-0 Wednesday night at First NBC Ballpark.

The Golden Eagles (9-3) won for the second-straight time, while the Privateers fell to 9-4.

After two scoreless frames, Braley got the Golden Eagles on the board in the third with a double inside the bad at third to score Dylan Burdeaux, who singled to start the frame.

Southern Miss added a solo run in the fifth. After Mason Irby walked with one out, he went to second on a wild pitch before Braley drove him in with a single to center.

The lead was extended in the seventh to 4-0. Burdeaux led off the frame with his second infield single and went to second on an Irby sacrifice bunt. After Hunter Slater singled to extend his team-best hitting streak to 12 games, Braley knocked in a run with a single before Tracy Hadley knocked in a run with a safety squeeze bunt.

The Golden Eagles then completed the scoring one inning later with two more runs. After a lead single by Bryant Bowen, LeeMarcus Boyd then tripled over the centerfielder’s head to score pinch runner Daniel Keating. Boyd later scored on Storme Cooper’s single through a drawn-in infield.

Braley limited the Privateers to just two hits and three walks over a career-best 7 1/3 innings and fanned a career-high 11 in the affair to get the win and improve to 2-0. Calder Mikell got the final two outs in the eighth and Austin Millet gave up just a single in the ninth to finish it.

Tristan Clarke had two of the three hits for the Privateers. UNO starter Christopher DeMayo (0-3) gave up two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts over six innings to suffer the loss.

