Southern Miss drops series to Louisiana Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat Southern Miss for the second-straight day Saturday, 5-4, at Russo Park.
The Golden Eagles (7-3) which lost the Friday opener, 3-1, jumped out to an early advantage in this contest in front of an announced crowd of 5,020.
Senior Dylan Burdeaux doubled to start the game off of UL pitcher Nick Lee. After a groundout, sophomore Hunter Slater bounced out to the first baseman to drive Burdeaux home. Junior Taylor Braley, who notched two hits, then singled before senior Tracy Hadley homered to leftfield. The two-run shot gave Hadley his first of the year and the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Following the first, Lee kept the Golden Eagles in check for the next four innings while UL was able to come back and tie the game, before eventually taking the lead.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-3) strung together three hits in the bottom of the first and Alex Pinero capped the stretch of singles by driving in the home team’s first run.
UL then tied the game in the third with two more runs, one on a Todd Lott run-scoring single and the other on wild pitch. Lott gave the Cajuns the lead for good in the fifth by knocking in a run with a double off of Golden Eagle starter Kirk McCarty. Lott scored one batter later on single by Steven Sensley.
McCarty was chased after four-plus innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts to suffer the loss and fall to 2-1 on the year.
Southern Miss had its chances but could only come up with one run the rest of the game.
In the fifth, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases on a walk to sophomore Storme Cooper, a single by Burdeaux and junior Mason Irby was hit by a pitch. Slater followed with a slow roller to second and Irby interfered with the fielder and a double play was called due to interference to end the threat.
The Golden Eagles cut into the lead with its last run in the sixth as Braley started the inning with a single off of Lee.
Lee, who allowed just four runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 3-0, was then replaced by Jevin Huval.
With Braley at first, Hadley put down a sacrifice bunt and junior Daniel Keating added a double off the centerfield wall to drive in Braley.
Dylan Moore notched his fourth save by fanning all three Eagle hitters he faced in the ninth.
Comments