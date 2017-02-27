Southern Miss senior wins C-USA Player of the Week

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove Pause

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team

1:04 Mardi Gras in Atlanta

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:30 Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis