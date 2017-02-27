Southern Miss senior wins C-USA Player of the Week

Southern Miss senior guard Quinton Campbell was named the Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday after helping his team clinch a spot in next week's C-USA Tournament.
Campbell averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds last week as USM split two games, losing 72-71 in overtime at Rice on Thursday and winning 76-53 at North Texas on Saturday.
Campbell scored 18 points and had eight rebounds against Rice and 24 points and 13 rebounds at North Texas.
The 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds this season for the Golden Eagles.
Campbell is the first USM player to take the honor since Chip Armelin did it on Jan. 5, 2015.
USM (9-20, 6-11) will play its final regular season game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Louisiana Tech.
